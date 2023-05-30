Kenya: DPP Approves Only One File Forwarded By EACC for Prosecution

30 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Adah Tanui

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved only one file out of the 23 that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had submitted for prosecutions.

In their investigation reports covering the period from January 1 to March 31, the EACC indicated that the one file involves a primary school head teacher who was recommended for prosecution.

The headteacher at a public school within Nairobi county had requested a financial advantage of 15,000 Shillings to issue an admission letter for a Grade One child who had successfully done an interview in the said school.

EACC stated that DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the closure of four other files.

The EACC is required under section 36 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, to prepare quarterly reports setting out the number of reports made to the DPP.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.