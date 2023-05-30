Kenya: DPP Approves Only One File Forwarded By EACC for Prosecution

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved only one file out of the 23 that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had submitted for prosecutions.

In their investigation reports covering the period from January 1 to March 31, the EACC indicated that the one file involves a primary school head teacher who was recommended for prosecution.

The headteacher at a public school within Nairobi county had requested a financial advantage of 15,000 Shillings to issue an admission letter for a Grade One child who had successfully done an interview in the said school.

EACC stated that DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the closure of four other files.

The EACC is required under section 36 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, to prepare quarterly reports setting out the number of reports made to the DPP.