Kenya: Jalang'o, Churchill, Eric Omondi Most Popular Influencers Among Millennials, Gen Zs

Nairobi — Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang'o, the current Langata Member of Parliament is the most popular influencer among millennials and Gen Zs.

According to a new report on consumer trends, 27 percent of respondents indicated that they were his followers.

He was followed by Daniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill, Eric Omondi secured the third position, while Esther Akoth, alias Akothee, and Edgar Obare claimed the fourth and fifth positions with 24, 22, 21, 19 percent respectively.

"Nine in every 10 (93%) of the surveyed millennials and Gen Zs believe that the influencers they follow influence them. Of these, 27% mentioned Jalango, another 24% mentioned Daniel Ndambuki (Churchill) whereas 22% mentioned Eric Omondi as their top influencers," stated the report.

The report also indicated that the millennials mostly who follow Jalang'o are mostly from Nyanza and Eastern Kenya, while Churchil followers are mostly from Central and Coast, whereas Eric Omondi are from Northeastern and Coast.

Akothee followers are mostly from Nairobi and Nyanza whereas Obare followers are from Nairobi and Eastern Kenya.

"The survey found that the surveyed millennials and Gen Zs who follow Jalango are mostly from Nyanza (36%) and Eastern (34%); Daniel Ndambuki (Churchill) followers are mostly from Central (42%) and Coast (26%) whereas Eric Omondi followers are mostly from North Eastern (30%) and Coast (29%)," the report indicated.

The influencers as per the report have an impact on the decisions made by most of the youth on what media content to buy and/or consume.

"Majority of the youth get inspired by influencers, who based on their lifestyles and their different roles as brand ambassadors end up influencing the decisions made by the youth beyond the media they consume." stated the report.

Additionally, influencers are also considered role models and they create awareness about brands through their various platforms.

The report also highlighted that almost 40 percent of the millennials are concerned about the way they communicate (39%), their dress code (39%), their families (36%) and which social media site to subscribed to (25%).

Their Tribe, where they work, how much they weigh, how well they comprehend current events, and the schools they attended or now attend don't seem to be their top priorities, as only 20% or less of all respondents indicated these things.

The report dubbed 'media consumption in an evolving digital world: millennials and digital natives' consumption habits and implications for legacy media in east Africa' by Aga Khan University Graduate school of Media and Communication; Media Innovative Center was released on Monday.