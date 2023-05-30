Kenya: State House to Auction Unserviceable Vehicles, Lawn Mowers, Tyres, Batteries

Nairobi — State House is looking for buyers of motor vehicles, tyres, batteries, lawn mowers, and assorted scrap metals.

Through a public auction notice, the Executive Office of the President has invited prospective bidders.

The exercise will take place on June 16th, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the State Department for Roads, Ruiru.

"The Executive Office of The President - State House intends to sell through

Public Auction Unserviceable Motor Vehicles, Tyres, Batteries, Lawn Mowers

and Assorted Scrap Metal on 16th June 2023 starting at 10:00 am at the

State Department for Roads, Ruiru," the notice read.

Prospective bidders are required to pay a refundable deposit of Sh50,000.

"Interested bidders may obtain further information by visiting www.president.go.ke and www.tenders.go.ke to download a catalogue containing details of the venue, items to be auctioned, conditions of sale and date of viewing."