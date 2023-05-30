Somalia: Somali President Opens 3rd Session of the Parliament

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh officially opened the 3rd session of the Parliament on Monday after the MPs returned from months of recession.

The opening of the event was attended by the heads of the leaders of Jubaland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and Southwest who were in the capital for five days for the NCC meeting.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh in his address said the new deal will be put forward to the parliament for approval and called on the public to have trust in their government.

The speakers of both houses of parliament were in attendance at today's session along with various dignitaries. The security of Mogadishu was beefed up during the opening event.

The national assembly has several bills on the table to endorse in the coming settings.

After more than five decades of electing leaders through a complex, clan-based system, Somalia's Govt and the Federal member state agreed to hold direct universal suffrage.