Somalia: Former President Farmajo Welcomes NCC Outcome Regarding Universal Suffrage

Mogadishu — The former president of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, welcomed the outcome of the National Consultative Council meeting in Mogadishu, especially the points related to universal suffrage.

Farmajo said in a statement that he welcomes the deal which stipulates that elections in Somalia will be one person, one vote, and will have a president and a vice president.

The former leader called for a national consultation forum on the points that directly affect the Constitution and change the structure of the governance system in Somalia.

It's worth noting that some politicians opposed the articles of the NCC result, saying that the leaders of the Government and those of the regional governments want an increase.

Former president, Prime ministers, and presidential candidates said in the joint statement that the summit's outcome is unconstitutional noting such changes must first be approved by the public.

They warned that changing the current power-sharing model and structure without the involvement of all stakeholders may result in a loss of confidence among the Somali people.