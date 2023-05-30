Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara, 23 May 2023- The leaders of Venezuela, Serbia and Swiss Federation sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.

President Nicolas Maduro of the Republic of Venezuela, President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia and President Alain Berset of the Swiss Federation wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Nicolas Maduro and President Aleksandar Vucic expressed their countries readiness to develop bilateral relations with Eritrea.

President Alain Berset also said that good and trustworthy relations between the two countries are key to tackle major global challenges together.