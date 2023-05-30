Sudan Factions Agree to Extend Ceasefire Deal Amid Renewed Clashes

30 May 2023
Radio France Internationale

Military factions in Sudan agreed to extend their ceasefire by five days on Monday night, with mediators the US and Saudi Arabia hoping the move will permit the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid.

The deal between Sudanese forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) follows renewed heavy clashes and air strikes in the capital Khartoum.

Nearly 1.4 million people displaced by the conflict over the past six weeks, with Khartoum and the western Darfur region hit by intense ongoing battles and lawlessness.

The army has been using air strikes to target RSF forces embedded in neighbourhoods across the capital.

Repreive

Although the 10-day ceasefire, which was to expire at midnight local time, had not been completely respected, it did allow for aid to be delivered to an estimated two million people.

"The extension will provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension," Washington and Riyadh said in a joint statement.

The UN World Food Programme said starting on Saturday it had been able to make its first food distributions in Khartoum since the beginning of the conflict.

Sources with knowledge of the new deal said discussions on amendments to make the truce more effective were continuing.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.