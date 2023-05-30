Sudan Factions Agree to Extend Ceasefire Deal Amid Renewed Clashes

Military factions in Sudan agreed to extend their ceasefire by five days on Monday night, with mediators the US and Saudi Arabia hoping the move will permit the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid.

The deal between Sudanese forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) follows renewed heavy clashes and air strikes in the capital Khartoum.

Nearly 1.4 million people displaced by the conflict over the past six weeks, with Khartoum and the western Darfur region hit by intense ongoing battles and lawlessness.

The army has been using air strikes to target RSF forces embedded in neighbourhoods across the capital.

Repreive

Although the 10-day ceasefire, which was to expire at midnight local time, had not been completely respected, it did allow for aid to be delivered to an estimated two million people.

"The extension will provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension," Washington and Riyadh said in a joint statement.

The UN World Food Programme said starting on Saturday it had been able to make its first food distributions in Khartoum since the beginning of the conflict.

Sources with knowledge of the new deal said discussions on amendments to make the truce more effective were continuing.