Ethiopia: Ongoing Dengue Fever Outbreak Kills Nine in Afar Region - WHO

Addis Abeba — Ongoing outbreak of Dengue fever in Logia and Mille districts in Zone 1 of Afar regional state has killed nine people with a total of 1,638 suspected and confirmed cases as of 10 May according to the WHO.

According to WHO's weekly bulletin, published last week, Mille district has reported 1,573 cases while Logia district reported 65 which accounts for 96% and 4% of the total cases respectively. Of the nine deaths reported, four occurred at the health facility and five at community level, it stated.

"With the ongoing floods producing stagnant waters, which become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, the region is also struggling to control the spread of malaria while facing the ongoing dengue fever outbreak."

WHO said response activities are being coordinated by Afar regional Emergency Operating Centre and coordination meeting are being organized with health cluster partners working in Afar region

In its latest report the UN OCHA said 19.5 metric tons of medical supplies were dispatched to eight health facilities in May in zones 1, 2 and 4, for the treatment of over 400,000 patients affected by dengue fever, malaria, measles and trauma injuries.

According to the WHO, Dengue fever infections were first reported in Ethiopia in 2013 when a dengue fever related outbreak occurred in Dire Dawa city administration. Since then, dengue cases and outbreaks have increased with a significant public health impact.