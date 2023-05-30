Namibia: Women in Media Conference Inspires Advocacy for Equality

The third annual Nedbank Women in Media conference, held in Windhoek last Saturday, united media professionals, dedicated to advancing women's rights and gender equality. The event provided a platform for women in the industry to exchange ideas, collaborate and address the pressing issue of women's voices being unheard in mainstream media.

Inspired by World Press Freedom Day, this year's conference focused on empowering women to advocate for human and women's rights. It highlighted the urgent need for greater gender equity within the media industry, despite Namibia's reputation as a beacon of press freedom in Africa.

Helene Meintjes, Nedbank Namibia marketing, brand and sponsorship manager, encapsulated the event's spirit by emphasising the role of women in media beyond their professional capacity. She stated, "We are the voices for the vulnerable women in our communities, bearing the responsibility of advocating for those who cannot do so themselves".

The conference shed light on the importance of representation and equitable opportunities for women. Jemima Beukes, the co-founder of 'Women in Media', underscored the need for women's voices to be heard, stating, "We cannot create an equitable world if women are not represented".

The event attracted professionals from various media spheres, including journalists, lawmakers and corporate communication experts.

Through panel discussions and interactive sessions, participants shared their experiences and insights, addressing challenges such as discrimination, gender bias and limited career opportunities faced by women in the industry.

Keynote speaker Emilia Nghikembua, CEO of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia, shared her journey and encouraged women in media to seize opportunities and challenge limitations.

Limba Mupetami, the conference co-founder, emphasised the importance of continuous learning and mentorship in the field.

The conference showcased the growing momentum behind the movement. Various entities committed to gender equality and women's empowerment, including Nedbank Namibia, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, the European Union and Coca-Cola supported the event.