Tunisia: Dam Fill Rates Up to 36.5 Percent in Northern Tunisia, 11.3 Percent in Midland and 9.2 Percent in Cap Bon

30 May 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Dam fill rates have reached 36.5% in the north, 11.3% in the midland and 9.2% in Cap Bon, the National Observatory for Agriculture (ONAGRI) said on Tuesday.

Overall dam reserves thus stood at 716.6 million m3 on May 28, 2023, following the latest rainfall, compared with 1136.5 million m3 during the same period in 2022.

ONAGRI reported an improvement in overall monthly inflows for May 2023 to 113.3 million m3, compared with the average monthly inflow (75.4 million m3).

Among the dams with improved inflows, the observatory cited the Mallègue, Sejnane and Sidi Barrak dams.

