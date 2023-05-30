Angola's Cabinet Assesses Freight Forwarding Draft Law

Luanda — Angola's Cabinet on Monday assessed the Draft Law that grants authorization to the President of the Republic João Lourenço to legislate on the Legal Regime of Freight Forwarding business.

The final communique of the Cabinet's extraordinary session highlights that the Draft Law aims to adjust the legal framework for the freight forwarding business regarding the regulation, supervision and its adjustment to ongoing macroeconomic context.

The meeting was held in Luanda under the guidance of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Social Protection Strengthening Program

At the session, the Cabinet was briefed on the state of implementation of the "Kwenda" Social Protection Strengthening Program, whose main goal is the implementation of a practical social protection system, in short and medium terms, through poverty mitigation measures based on increasing the purchasing power and financial capacity of families.

The Program has a 420-million U.S. dollars fund, of which 320 million from World Bank loan and 100 million from the Government of Angola.

The project is implemented in four components, the first being Social Monetary Transfers; the second to Productive Inclusion; the third to the Municipalization of Social Action; and the fourth to the Single Social Registry.

The Cabinet noted that the regular and predictable receipt of cash by the beneficiaries, since 2020, allows them to meet basic and immediate needs, from food consumption, expenses with the health and education of children, to investments in goods and agricultural production.

Since its implementation, the Program has made payments to 610,382 households in situations of extreme vulnerability.

It has directly integrated 16,924 families and, indirectly, 84,620 in income generation activities, having covered to date 61 municipalities, 214 communes and 9,397 villages across the country.