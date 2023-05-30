Angola Announces New Programmes to Reduce Unemployment

Luanda — The Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) will adopt a new strategy to help reduce unemployment in the 2023-2028 period.

The announcement was made by the incumbent minister, Teresa Dias, while addressing the National Meeting on Public Administration, Labour and Social Security.

Teresa Dias said the sector intends to develop measures to stimulate the valorisation of competencies, with the establishment of a new remuneration architecture to value public servants.

The plan is also, according to the minister, aimed to promote the implementation of a national employment programme, as an instrument of coordination of actions to reduce unemployment levels and regional asymmetries.

"We want to institutionalise the National Employment Fund and ensure the sustainability of the Obligatory Social Protection System, through the promotion of increased contribution base," the minister said.

The event is taking place under the motto "Discussing the paths and progress of Administration, Labour and Social Security ".

Government members, social partners, academics, journalists, several organisations and individuals, among other guests, are attending the meeting.