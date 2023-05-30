Angola: Sonangol, Partners to Unveil Photovoltaic Plant in Caraculo

29 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's oil company Sonangol and partners will inaugurate Tuesday the first phase of the Caraculo Photovoltaic Plant, with global capacity for 50 megawatts.

The first phase of the project, located in the south-west Namibe province, is set to launch 25 megawatts of clean energy, with a total of 46,000 solar panels.

This is part of a joint action by Sonangol and the Italian multinational, ENI, a national oil company source has told ANGOP.

In order to complete the expected 50 megawatts of the project, the source announced the addition of the other 25 megawatts.

The first photovoltaic power plants are located in the province of Benguela, specifically in the region of Biopio (188.8 MW) and Baia Farta (96.7 MW).

The projects were inaugurated in July 2022 by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

