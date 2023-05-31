Zimbabwe Summons Us Diplomat About Social Media Ads Urging Voter Registration

30 May 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Columbus Mavhunga

Harare, Zimbabwe — The Zimbabwe government said it summoned the acting U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe over an ad urging citizens in the southern African nation to register to vote.

In a statement late Tuesday, Livit Mugejo, spokesman for Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Elaine French, the Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare, had been summoned by Harare over several advertisements shared on social media this month by the U.S. Embassy.

Mugejo said, "The most notable post was captioned: 'Register to vote and make sure your voice is heard,' among other tweets."

Mugejo said French met with Rofina Chikava, Zimbabwe's acting secretary for foreign affairs, who "expressed concern over the [U.S.] mission's election related-social media posts, bordering on activism and meddling in Zimbabwe's internal affairs."

Meg Riggs, the spokeswoman for the U S. Embassy in Harare, confirmed the meeting between French and Chikava and said there was no problem with the ads, which irked Zimbabwe.

"We stand by our recent social media posts calling for peace during the election season," said Riggs. "These neutral apolitical messages feature the work of Zimbabwean artists who wanted to engage their fellow youths on the importance of peace during an electoral process."

"Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy. All Zimbabweans deserve this chance to choose their future safely," added Riggs. "...Our embassy will continue to urge peace, transparency and inclusivity in Zimbabwe."

Alexander Rusero, who heads the International Relations Studies at Africa University in Zimbabwe, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was justified in summoning French.

"An embassy is simply situated in a country within the interests of furthering the host country's interests. Not necessarily bothered by internal dynamics of that state," said Rusero. "So, there are no relations that are going to be strained because the Americans, they are better placed to know what diplomacy entails."

President Mnangagwa has not yet announced the date for the elections, expected in August.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.