South Africa: Constantia Killings - Bulgaria's Forewarning to SA and a Global Billion-Dollar Crypto Scam

One of four people gunned down in Constantia, Cape Town, last week was Krasimir Kamenov, wanted for crimes in Bulgaria. A deeper look at the case reveals Bulgaria warned South Africa that he was here and was a wanted man. Possible links to a crypto suspect sought by the FBI have also emerged.

Forty-nine days before a Bulgarian fugitive was assassinated in Cape Town along with three other people, authorities from that country informed their South African counterparts that he was here - and that they wanted him arrested.

A closer look at matters linked to Krasimir Kamenov's name reveals a complex web of organised crime stretching around the world - from a $4-billion crypto fraud scheme involving a suspect who may or may not have been killed, to a former policeman's murder in Bulgaria.

Kamenov, his wife, Gergana, and a man and woman believed to be their employees were found dead at a home in Cape Town's luxury suburb of Constantia on Thursday, 25 May. All four, believed to be from Bulgaria, had been shot.

Here for 15 years

On Tuesday, in response to questions from Daily Maverick, the Embassy of Bulgaria in Pretoria said Kamenov had been living in this country since 2008. He had travelled using a passport in his own name.

In response to whether police in South Africa had been told about his presence in the country ahead of his murder, the embassy said: "The South African authorities were informed on 06.04 2023 that Mr Kamenov is...