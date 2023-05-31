South Africa: Broadcaster, Analyst and Journalist Eusebius Mckaiser (45) Dies, Sending Shockwaves Around the Country

analysis

Although McKaiser's journalistic legacy is undeniably complex, he will be remembered as somebody who was utterly fearless in holding politicians' feet to the fire when he believed they were guilty of wrongdoing.

Eusebius McKaiser (45), journalist, broadcaster, analyst extraordinaire, a razor-sharp intellect, a progressive liberal and much more, died suddenly at his Johannesburg home on Tuesday, May 30.

His manager, Jackie Strydom, told Daily Maverick McKaiser had suffered a suspected epileptic seizure.

"I am afraid it is true; he passed away this afternoon, at his Johannesburg home. That is all we can confirm right now. I am distraught, his family, friends and colleagues all are."

McKaiser's death sent shockwaves across South Africa, particularly as he had been active on all his social media platforms hours before the news was confirmed. In one of his last tweets, McKaiser shared a video performance of a South African amputee dancer based in the UK, Musa Motha, who lost a leg because of childhood cancer and blew away the judges with his talent.

STOP what you're doing. Right now. You need to watch this.Wow. I ... am speechless & ran out of tears.Also retweet so Musa Motha becomes a household name in SA and not just a star on a UK show.This is the inspiration...