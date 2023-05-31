Zimbabwe: Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe Produces 30,000 Lithium Tonnes

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ), a member of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Company Limited, a global battery maker, says it has extracted 30 000 tonnes of lithium with their plant still at commissioning stage.

Full production is yet to commence as the company is still testing machines at its Goromonzi plant.

The company's Public Relations Manager, Rugare Dobbie said PLZ is targeting becoming the main contributor to a US$12 billion mining industry.

PLZ plans to export over 480 000 tonnes of lithium per year when operating at full capacity.

Dobbie told NewZimbabwe.com that they have managed to export 10 000 tonnes with plans to export 20 000 tonnes in place.

"This is just the commissioning stage. We are testing our machines, how they work together, how they integrate so we are still in the process of testing.

"So we will come to a stage where we are confident and say this is really what we want . But ever since we started commissioning step by step, we have produced about 30 000 tonnes of the product and exported about 10 000 meaning to say the other 20 000 is still waiting to be shipped out.

"So to us it's a good thing, it's good for the company as we talk about the US$12 billion mining industry. We feel if we continue in that trajectory we will be in a position to contribute," she said.

The company is currently extracting lithium products including petalite, spodumene and yet to set up a production unit for tantalite.

As part of the group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Dobbie said part of the proceeds from lithium extraction will be further channelled to the community.

She revealed that over US$2 million was put towards community development with the company upgrading a school, providing textbooks, rehabilitating road infrastructure and built a police base among other things.