Zimbabwe: Govt Summons U.S. Chargé d'Affaires - Warns Embassy Against Encouraging Zimbabweans to Register, Vote

Government has, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry, warned US Embassy's Chargé D'Affaires Elaine French against encouraging Zimbabweans to register or vote.

French was summoned Monday for the Tuesday meeting in response to a series of tweets that encouraged Zimbabweans to register for August 2023 elections.

Register to vote and make sure your voice is heard. pic.twitter.com/Gd5YLKh0KM

The Zimbabwean government interpreted it as overstepping diplomatic rules of engagement and demanded a meeting with an intention to berate American Embassy attachés for it.

Government was represented by Foreign Affairs Acting Permanent Secretary Rofina Chikava.

"The Ministry summoned the Chargé D'Affaires after the US Embassy issued several election-related social media posts via Twitter on 26 May 2023," said Ministry Spokesperson Livit Mugejo.

"The most notable post was captioned: 'Register to vote and make sure your voice is heard' among other tweets which had been made a few days before.

"Despite Zimbabwe's strong commitment towards holding a peaceful, free and fair election, Chikava however expressed concern over the Mission's election related social media posts, bordering on activism and meddling in Zimbabwe's internal affairs.

"Chikava said the conduct by the US Embassy was unacceptable as it deviated from conventional diplomatic norms and values enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961).

"The Ministry also called on the US Embassy to refrain from posting such messages in the spirit of re-engagement between our two countries.

"In her response, the US Chargé D'Affaires Elaine French acknowledged the government's concerns and reiterated her Mission's commitment to improve its communication in line with expected diplomatic conduct.

"She further expressed optimism in the continued collaboration between Zimbabwe and the US."

Zimbabwe has, since Mnangagwa's New Dispensation, been on an unsuccessful re-engagement attempt with the US and its Western allies.

The call for Zimbabweans to register and vote in August has been across the country's various sectors.