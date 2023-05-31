South Africa: Latest SA Crime Stats - Nothing to Smile About

Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the quarterly crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022/2023 on Tuesday, 30 May.

According to the report, violent crimes have seen a 4% increase during the period between January and March this year compared to the same period in 2022.

The statistics reveal a total of 6,289 reported murders, indicating a rise of 3.4%. Attempted murders surged by 8.4% with 6,192 cases reported during the fourth quarter of 2022/2023.

Cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH) increased by 0.7% with 43,090 reported incidents. Common assault cases also experienced a significant surge of 7.6%, reaching a total of 49,266 cases during the fourth quarter.

The leading factors contributing to murder, attempted murder and assault with GBH appear to be arguments, misunderstandings, road rage, and provocation.

These factors were responsible for 872 murders, 1,182 attempted murders, and 16,645 assault cases during the fourth quarter.

Additional factors contributing to murder and assault include vigilantism or mob justice (588 murders, 58 attempted murders, and 428 assault GBH cases), robbery (345 murders, 774 attempted murders, and 430 assault GBH cases), retaliation, revenge, and punishment (289 murders, 318 attempted murders, and 1,946 assault GBH cases), gang-related incidents (152 murders, 220 attempted murders, and 13 assault GBH cases), and taxi-related incidents (76 murders, 24 attempted murders, and 12 assault GBH cases).

Alcohol and drug-related offences have also played a significant role in the crime statistics, resulting in 227 confirmed murders, 228 attempted murders, 71 cases of rape, and 2,604 cases of assault GBH. These incidents predominantly occurred in taverns, shebeens, pubs, bars, and nightclubs.

The alarming rise in violent crimes, particularly murder and assault, presents a deeply troubling trend.

The impact of alcohol and drug-related offences on these numbers underscores the urgent need for broader societal discourse and intervention.

Minister Cele acknowledged that, despite the police's efforts, they have not been successful in preventing any deaths resulting from criminal activity, noting the challenging journey ahead and hoping it is not an ominous sign.

Compiled by staff writer

Pictured above: Bheki Cele

Image source: Twitter