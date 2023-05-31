Kenya: Nearly 5 in 10 Millennials Pay Sh11-50 for Content Per Day

Nairobi — About five in 10 (46 percent) of millennials pay between Sh11 and Sh50, excluding platform fees, to access online content every day.

Another 13 percent pay more than Sh10 daily, according to a new report on consumer trends that was published yesterday.

Reasons for subscribing to or paying for digital content are affordability, interesting, relevant content, attractiveness, and the availability and reliability of the content.

"The current study established that almost half (46%) of the surveyed Gen Zs and millennials stated that they pay between Sh11 and 50, excluding platform fees, per day to access content. Some 3% do not pay anything while 13% pay more than sh10," stated the report.

The report, which was done by Aga Khan University's Graduate School of Media and Communication's Media Innovative Center, established that young people are willing to pay for content to learn and progress.

Likewise, 60 percent of millennials spend between Sh1,501 and Sh3,000 per month on data to access social media platforms contents.

On entertainment content, most of them said they were willing to pay between sh500 and sh1,450 to access entertainment content from streaming services such as Netflix and Showmax.

However, foreign content does not seem to attract cost concerns.