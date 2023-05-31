Kenya: Kura Invites Bids for Establishment of Nairobi Intelligent Transport System

Nairobi — The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has invited bids for the establishment of the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and junction improvement project, Phase 1.

This project estimated to cost 61 million dollars will be funded by the Korean Exim Bank and will see the installation of intelligent traffic management systems at 25 critical junctions in Nairobi.

According to KURA, the project is expected to commence in January next year and be completed by June 2026.

"The Nairobi Intelligent Transport System is a key project in our efforts to improve traffic flow and make Nairobi a more livable city," KURA Director General Silas Kinoti stated. "We are grateful to the Korea Exim Bank for their support of this imported project."

The bidding process will be conducted through competitive bidding where the successful bidder will be expected to construct and equip the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) building at the former Cabanas facility and install ITS field equipment which includes a traffic signal, signal controller, Intersection Surveillance camera, and Vehicle enforcement system and communication network as well as transfer skills.

The process is set to close on August 29 and will see the expansion and modification of the existing junctions in Nairobi including Moi Avenue/Kenyatta Avenue, Koinange/Kenyatta Avenue, Mbagathi way/ Langata Road and Limuru road /Muthaiga Road just to mention a few.