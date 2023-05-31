Kenya, India Stage Joint Naval Drill to Foster Interoperability

Nairobi — Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) Jasiri and Indian Navy Ship (INS) Trishul has conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) outside the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenya Defence Forces said Tuesday that the PASSEX was aimed at fostering interoperability and reflecting the commitments of both navies to build cooperative partnerships in combating emerging maritime threats.

"The PASSEX focused on combined command and control of naval drills such as Replenishment at Sea and Steam Past," KDF said.

PASSEX is conducted regularly with friendly foreign navies while visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

INS Trishul later departed the Port of Mombasa on Monday, May 29 after a three-day visit to Kenya.

The KDF said that the PASSEX reflects the strong relationship between the two countries, particularly defence cooperation in the maritime domain.