Kenya: Azimio Withdraws From Bi-Partisan Talks Until Finance Bill Is Revoked

Nairobi — Azimio - One Kenya Coalition Parliamentary Group says it will not take part in the bipartisan talks until the contentious Finance Bill is withdrawn.

Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi explained that the decision was arrived at after receiving a brief from their representatives who stated that their Kenya Kwanza counterparts were not willing to concede on key demands.

He said the MPs will take public oaths committing themselves to rejecting the Bill when the vote is called before Parliament.

"We have agreed that MPs will sign a public pledge as a commitment until the Bill is withdrawn and be replaced by a bill that appreciates and is sensitive to the suffering that the people of Kenya are going through," Wandayi stated.

The coalition said the bi-partisan talks are still suspended until their demands which include withdrawing of the finance bill 2023, and MPs who defected Azimio Coalition to Kenya Kwanza to face by-elections are heeded.

"Kenya Kwanza has up to midnight today to comply. And also Kenya Kwanza must agree that all jubilee MPs who have defected to Kenya Kwanza in essence have to face by-elections in line with the constitutions of Kenya, and until this as agreed upon the joint bi-partisan talks remains suspended."

The Coalition added that its Members of Parliament will vote against opposing the Finance Bill and that they will sign a public pledge to oppose while awaiting its withdrawal 2023.

They termed the bill as backward and one that's meant to overtax Kenyans without giving them anything in return.

"We reject the Finance Bill 2023 in total, the Finance Bill 2023 only has bad news. We consider this a Bill from people living in another country or planet. Kenyans will not cheer as gov't take billions of shillings from their pockets," he said.

"We consider this to be in another planet or another country rather than in Kenya."

Opiyo added that the other MPs other than Azimio MPs are equally prepared and ready to sign a public pledge for the same.

The meeting deliberated on three main issues, organization of Azimio minority leaders, the Finance Bill 2023 and the status of the bipartisan talks.

The PG nominated Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje to replace Nominated MP Sabina Chege as the National Assembly deputy Minority Whip.