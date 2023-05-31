Africa: Ex-KAA CEO Appointed Icao Regional Director Eastern, Southern Africa

Nairobi — Kenya's Lucy Wanjiku Mbugua has been appointed the Regional Director for International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Eastern and Southern African Office.

Mbugua's was appointed by ICAO Secretary General in agreement with the Kenyan State, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Tuesday.

With over 25 years of experience in civil aviation, Mbugua is a seasoned aviation professional.

She holds a Master's degree in Aviation Strategy and has held leadership positions in the industry, including CEO/Managing Director at the Kenya Airports Authority and Head of Marketing and Revenue Management at Kenya Airways.

Mbugua has also served on Airports Council International (ACI) World Standing Committees of Economics and Environment.

"Her expertise and strategic leadership has helped streamline aviation transport operations and moulded sustainable operations for Kenya's air transport," CS Murkomen said.

Regional liaison

The ICAO Eastern and Southern Africa Office is responsible for maintaining continuous communication with the 24 accredited states in the region.

As the Regional Director, Mbugua will represent the Secretary-General to these states.

Murkomen hailed Mbugua's appointment to ICAO as a significant milestone for Kenya's aviation and transport sector, highlighting its potential for further advancements and recognition of the country's innovative and transformative efforts in air transport for economic growth.

"It lays the foundation for further breakthroughs within our transport sector and opens the door to further recognition of our efforts to innovate and revolutionize air transport for economic transformation," he said

The Transport CS expressed Kenya's commitment to fulfilling its obligations to ICAO in accordance with the provisions of the Chicago Convention.

He emphasized Kenya's determination to play a leading role in advancing ICAO's strategic goal of ensuring an efficient, safe, secure, and sustainable global aviation industry.

Murkomen praised Mbugua for her dedication and service to the aviation sector, underscoring her important role in Kenya's journey towards excellence in the field of civil aviation.