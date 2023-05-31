Kenya: FKF Premier League Final Lap - Wazito, Mathare in Close Fight to Avoid Relegation

Nairobi — With three matches to go in the FKF Premier League, the fight for survival has grown more intense, with two sides, Wazito FC and Mathare United in a close fight to avoid automatic relegation.

Already, Vihiga Bullets have been axed from the top tier after last weekend's loss to Bidco United, which made it mathematically impossible to survive in the final three matches.

And with City Stars beating AFC Leopards on Monday, the fight to avoid the single remaining automatic relegation slot is down to Wazito and Mathare United.

Wazito currently occupy the play-off slot at 16th with 23 points while Mathare are a point below in the red zone.

The two sides are scheduled to meet in the final game of the season in Muhoroni in what will be a blockbuster duel, but before then, here are their next two matches, in what could define the battle in Got Alila on the last day of the season.

Wazito FC

This weekend, Wazito, who have this season relocated from Nairobi to Muhoroni after change in ownership host title-chasing Tusker FC at their backyard.

They come into this match after losing on the road to Bandari last weekend, and on a ground that they have been difficult to beat, they will look to pick a shock victory over the Brewers. The two sides have already played on this ground, a pre-season friendly match which Tusker won 2-0.

They met in the first leg in Nairobi, Tusker winning by the same margin.

After Tusker, they will take on Bidco United in Nairobi, another match that will be crucial for them. Bidco have been blowing hot and cold but as they seek a strong finish in the season, they will certainly not be an easy ride.

Mathare United

This weekend, Mathare United will be on the road, playing away to Kakamega Homeboyz in a tough duel at the Bukhungu Stadium. A win for Mathare in this match will put them on top of Wazito, if they suffer defeat at the hands of Tusker.

Next up, the Slum Boys will host Ulinzi Stars at the Ruaraka Complex. They will look to ensure they win these two matches so that by the time they visit hostile Muhoroni, they will have fate in their own hands.