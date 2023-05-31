Kenya: FKF Pl Title Run-in - Here is Who Gor and Tusker Face in the Last Three Matches of the Season

Nairobi — After Sunday's barren draw between leaders Tusker FC and record champions Gor Mahia FC at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, the fate for the FKF Premier League title remains in the Brewers' hands, while K'Ogalo are left to hope the former can drop points in one game for them to move up.

Tusker sit top with 65 points, one ahead of Gor Mahia, with three matches left to play this season.

Capital Sports takes a look at who the two sides meet in the run in for the title.

Tusker FC

The league leaders will be away to the hostile Muhoroni Grounds this weekend, taking on Wazito FC. On this same ground, Gor Mahia struggled for a win as they only managed to come off with a draw, and Tusker know what they expect on Saturday afternoon.

They have already played Wazito FC on that ground in a pre-season friendly match winning 2-0, but since then Wazito have changed personnel and the circumstances of them fighting relegation will make the match even tougher.

The brewers won the first leg in Nairobi 2-0.

After Wazito, Tusker travels back to Nairobi where a duel against Posta Rangers awaits them. The mailmen have been on a poor run of late, but ties between them and Tusker have been closely contested in the past.

In the 2020-21 season, Posta almost denied Tusker the title when they beat them 1-0 at Ruaraka, but the brewers managed to bounce back in the final two games to win the crown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tusker's last match of the season will be away in Kakamega, when they take on already relegated Vihiga Bullets.

Gor Mahia

The record champions have a tougher road in the final three games compared to the brewers, though all three matches will be in Nairobi, handing them a positive home advantage as their fans will come in their droves as they did against Tusker FC.

This weekend, they will be at home against Ulinzi Stars, a side that is also struggling to knit results in the tail end of the season. They will be keeping an eye over Muhoroni, hoping Tusker drop points and they win to reverse the positioning on top of the log.

After Ulinzi, K'Ogalo will face a tough duel against Kakamega Homeboyz. The interesting bit about this duel is the effect Tusker's chase for the double has on who will play continental football next season.

If Tusker win the league, then Homeboyz will automatically play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, whether or not they win the FKF Cup final against the Brewers. A win for Homeboyz against Gor will be a direct benefit for Tusker to win the league.

Gor's final match of the season will be away to Nairobi City Stars.