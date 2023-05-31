Kenya: British American Tobacco Steps Up Sustainable Agriculture With Own Farmers

Nairobi, Kikuyu — Cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco has rolled out an avocado planting programme to ensure food and financial security for its farmers across the country.

This, the company says, is informed by the current agricultural trends in the country that point to a viable profit in the sales of avocado.

It has so far issued close to 16,000 seedlings in four counties, namely Migori, Homa Bay, Bungoma, and Busia.

"We believe that crop diversification can help mitigate agricultural economic risk by reducing farmers' dependency on tobacco as a single source of income", said Mimi Mavuti, BAT head of business and communications.

The firm will further provide its farmers with technical support and capacity building on sustainable agricultural practices for the realization of better yields.

This is part of the cigarette manufacturer's efforts to reverse the adverse effects of climate change by ensuring its farmers practice efficient and climate-friendly farming.