Sudan: More Fighting and Severe Water Crisis in North Darfur

El Fasher — North Darfur witnessed significant violence yesterday before the extension of the truce. Heavy weapons were used in and around El Fasher, including in camps for the displaced. Drinking water is inaccessible to many due to power outages.

Heavy fighting between the army and the RSF flared up in and around El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, from Sunday evening until Monday morning. Heavy weapons were used near the Abuja camp for the displaced.

Fighting was also reported in the Abu Shouk camp.

A Radio Dabanga correspondent said that a number of neighbourhoods witnessed plundering. Many people living in the eastern part of the town fled to the southern side.

The most basic necessities of life are lacking and power outages have caused drinking water to be completely inaccessible for five days now.

High fuel prices and the wider lack of fuel mean that the main wells are out of service for long periods of time, sometimes for days.

On Saturday night, at least three people were killed and 27 were wounded in the ever-simmering violence.

A Radio Dabanga correspondent reported on Sunday that the El Fasher South Hospital was overcrowded with injured people.

UNHCR appeal

Regional Director of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Darfur Toby Harward called on the local authorities and leaders of the indigenous administrations in Darfur to sponsor local truces.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, he called on the warring parties to stop fighting as the repeated violence in El Fasher over the past few days, including in Abu Shouk camp for the displaced, led to deaths and injuries among the people.

He also mentioned that homes were plundered and that many people have been displaced because of the fighting.

More than 100,000 have crossed the border into Chad, mainly from West Darfur, where some humanitarian agencies are supporting those who flee as the ongoing violence makes it nearly impossible for them to reach residents in Darfur itself.