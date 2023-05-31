Malawi: Wine Festival to Encourage Businesses for Malawi's Economic Growth

Wine &Wings--a renowned wine company providing individuals and businesses with top-notch wines and craft beers--is this week hosting its second annual Wine Festival in Lilongwe, with two main events exciting wine enthusiasts scheduled for Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon, respectively.

Wine Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that celebrates the World of wine and brings together wine enthusiasts, industry professionals and connoisseurs in Malawi, according to Mike Vandell and Trent Jannah, Founder and Manager of Wine &Wings, respectively.

Vandell and Jannah said the Wine Festival showcases a diverse selection of wines from South African wineries, offering attendees a unique opportunity to indulge in tastings, learn about wine production, meet the makers of their favourite wines and enjoy various wine-related activities.

"The festival is inspired by a shared passion for wine and a desire to promote the appreciation of this exquisite beverage within Malawi. It aims to foster a vibrant wine culture and educate consumers about different wine varieties.

"It holds significance for Malawi as it provides a platform for showcasing wine as a lifestyle, encouraging tourism and promoting economic growth through wine-related businesses".

The first event, a movie premiere night dubbed Blind Ambition, will be held Wednesday at The Farmer's Daughter and presided over by celebrated South Africa-based Zimbabwean winemaker and taster, Joseph Dhafana, who is also Founder and Director of Mosi Wines and Spirits.

The movie is about the inspiring black Zimbabwean winemakers, including Dhafana as Captain, who were finalists at the World Blind Wine Tasting Championships in Burgundy in 2017 and 2018.

The second event, dubbed Wild about wine, will be held Saturday afternoon at Woodlands and attended by 12 South African winemakers and featuring wine sampling, music and entertainment, among other activities.

Vandell and Jannah further said patrons should expect a captivating blend of wine-tasting experiences, educational sessions and engaging entertainment.

They added the festival offers a unique opportunity to sample a wide range of wines from 12 wineries, interact with knowledgeable winemakers and explore the diverse flavors and aromas of different grape varieties.

"While the focus is primarily on wine appreciation and enjoyment, the festival also incorporates elements of wine marketing and promotion to support the South African wineries".

According to the two, the wine industry in Malawi is, apparently, evolving and showing promising signs of growth.

Vandell and Jannah observed that, while Malawi does not currently have established wineries, there is a notable surge in the interest of the people towards wine.

"This is evident in the increasing consumption of wine and the growing appreciation for its great taste among the population.

"The Wine Festival aims to further fuel this interest and cultivate an environment where we can witness the emergence of local wineries producing a diverse range of wines within Malawi.

"We hope to see the industry flourish in the future, contributing to the country's cultural and economic landscape".

Dhafana, the guest of honour at Wednesday's event, is former Head Sommelier at La Colombe, he is currently board member of the Black Cellar Club and was also part of the 2015 South African wine tasting championships and went to France with Jean Vincent Ridon to participate in the World Blind Championships.

Patrons will pay MK10,000 to enter Wednesday's event and MK30,000 for Saturday's.