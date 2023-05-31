Angola Announces Strategic Plan for Full Television, Radio Coverage By 2050

30 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Government said it will increase television coverage, from the currently 40% to 100%, aimed to ensure the citizens access to accurate information.

The initiative is part of a preliminary strategic plan until 2050, which has been put out for public consultation.

The measure is also intended to expand the radio signal, from the current 31% to 95% by 2050, and by 2030 it plans to reach 49%.

As for the television signal, whose current coverage stands at 40%, the Government plans to have 57% coverage by 2030, and full coverage by 2050.

Still, the Government plans to improve radio and television transmission capacity by rehabilitating the infrastructure and expansion of coverage throughout the country.

The strategy also involves improving public information services, promoting content in the local language and programmes for rural and vulnerable populations.

The government is also committed until 2050 to guarantee a more modern, independent and inclusive media sector.

According to the document in consultation, the immediate priorities for 2027 are to ensure the sustainability of the State's involvement in the media sector, clearly defining the public media service to be provided, as well as implementing a programme to restructure and modernise the different bodies.

Angola 2050 strategic plan is aimed to improve the quality of programmes, news and opinion articles, strengthening training and emphasising journalistic integrity.

