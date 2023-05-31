Tanzania: President Mwinyi Optimistic On Qatar Investors

30 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

ZANZIBAR's President Hussein Mwinyi has expressed optimism on Qatar investors who have shown interests in tourism, blue economy and oil and gas sectors.

Briefing journalists at the State House in the Stone Town on Tuesday on his latest trip to Doha, Dr Mwinyi said investors have shown their readiness to come and explore different opportunities available in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Dr Mwinyi represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the third edition of the 'Qatar Economic Forum', powered by Bloomberg' held in Doha from May 23-25, this year.

He said the business community also expressed interest to invest in fishing and processing sea products.

"The biggest opportunity that we showed them is in the port sector, and they are ready to come and invest...generally and the trip was very successful".

President Mwinyi added: "We anticipate to see investors from Qatar to Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar in various areas soon.

