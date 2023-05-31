Tanzania: Samia Joins World's Leaders to Congratulate Endorgan On His Re-Election

30 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has joined other world leaders to congratulate Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for being re-elected for another term in a historic run-off that posed the biggest challenge to his 20 years in power.

Using her verified Twitter handle @SuluhuSamia, the Head of State sent her congratulatory message on Tuesday adding that she looks forward to working with him.

"I am looking forward to continuing working together in fostering the economic and diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Türkiye," the President tweeted.

Erdogan won Turkey's presidency with 52.14 percent of the votes while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 percent of votes with a gap of more than two million votes between candidates.

The elections, in which more than 64 million Turks at home and abroad were entitled to vote, took place against a background of a cost-of-living crisis that saw inflation peak at 85 percent in October and earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people.

