South Africa: GCIS Mourns Passing of Journalist and Commentator Eusebius McKaiser

press release

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) offers its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of broadcaster, writer and political commentator who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

GCIS Acting Director-General Michael Currin said: "This is a deeply sad moment for the communications sector in our country, including government communicators with whom Eusebius McKaiser interacted on many platforms.

"Eusebius McKaiser's untimely death has robbed his family and his audiences of someone who lived life large and who was a forthright public voice against discrimination, inequality, prejudice and corruption.

"He was passionate about changing the lives of people, and leveraged every communication channel at his disposal to have his fearless say on matters of public interest and to create spaces where fellow citizens could express themselves.

"Eusebius was a close and critical student of our socio-political landscape and his contribution to our understanding of society will be missed."