Namibia: Woman Arrested for Selling Birds

Ongwediva — A 28-year-old woman was allegedly arrested for being in possession of cooked wild bird meat at Casablanca shebeens centre in Oshivelo, Oshikoto region.

The total value of the birds is N$112 800

It is alleged the suspect, identified as Josephine Johannes, was arrested during the weekend and appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court on Monday. Johannes was granted bail for N$5 000.

According to the Oshikoto Police's Ellen Nehale, the suspect was found in possession of the meat without a permit.

"The suspect was found in possession of five guinea fowl, 33 francolins and nine doves after an intelligence driven operation, conducted by the Oshivelo police and the officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism. The suspect was arrested during Operation Genesis," said Nehale.

The case has been postponed to August for further police investigations.