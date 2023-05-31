Uganda: Kampala Lawyer Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants As He Returned Home

Unknown assailants moving on a motorcycle have shot dead a Kampala lawyer before fleeing the scene.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Monday night at Kitiko Birongo in Ndejje division, Makindye Ssaabagabo in Wakiso district when Ronnie Mukisa, 45 a lawyer working with IBC Advocates in Kampala was shot dead as he returned home.

According to the preliminary information received, Mukisa would often return home late. However, on the night of the incident, he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 2300hrs. After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy with registration number UBJ 006K, he proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion," Owoyesigyire said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head.

"The assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown."

Owoyesigyire said upon receiving information, Kajjansi Police Station dispatched a team to the scene which was followed by the introduction of canines to aid in the investigation.

"Despite their efforts, the scent was lost along the way. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of four projectiles and cartridges. The body of Mukisa was subsequently retrieved and transported to the City Mortuary for postmortem examination."

He said they are currently conducting investigations to get information about the motive of the assailants behind the shooting.