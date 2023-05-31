Uganda: Soldiers Who Survived Al Shabaab Attack On UPDF Base in Somalia Steadily Recovering

31 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Survivors of the deadly attack on a UPDF forward operating base in Somalia by Al Shabaab militants are steadily recovering, authorities have said.

According to ATMIS, the force commander, Lt Gen Sam Okiding on Tuesday visited the soldiers at ATMIS Level two hospital in Mogadishu.

"Lt Gen Okiding commended the soldiers for their bravery in fighting off Al-Shabaab militants and wished them quick recovery. He also extended his message of condolence to relatives and friends of those who died during the attack," ATMIS said in a brief statement.

The ATMIS force commander was accompanied by the head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira and other senior ATMIS officials.

Al Shabaab militants last week attacked a UPDF forward operating base in Buulo Mareer, approximately 120km southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle region.

The attack sparked heavy fighting between the UPDF and the militants who later overran the base killing several Ugandan soldiers and others were taken as prisoners of war.

The UPDF commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga and the Somali National Army(SNA) CDF, Gen Odowaa Yusuf Rageh on Monday agreed to implement a curfew on the highway from Afgoye to Barawe in lower Shabelle region.

The generals agreed that by stopping vehicles movement at night will deny Alshabaab use of Vehicle Borne Improvised Devices as a weapon of choice to carry out complex attacks just like it happened last week.

They also instructed commanders on ground to, "agree with local leaders to put a ban on movement of vehicles and motor cycles at night. This will deny Alshabaab use of vehicles laden with bombs to attack our FOBs."

