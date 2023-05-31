Namibia: Re-Elected Zambezi Chairperson Preaches Unity of Purpose

Katima Mulilo — Re-elected Zambezi Regional Council chairperson for the management committee Matengu Simushi, urged fellow council members to do away with infightings and focus on regional development.

"I want to thank my colleagues for re-electing me. You have trust in me and that's why you re-elected me. If there is no unity, this region will never be developed. In 2020, I said let us strive for unity. If we work in isolation, there will be no development in this region," Simushi said in his acceptance speech.

Simushi, who is the Katima Mulilo Rural councillor, yesterday was re-elected as chairperson alongside other members of the Zambezi management committee.

They will hold office for two years and six months and shall be eligible for re-election in terms of Article 109 (3) of the Namibian Constitution.

Meanwhile, Judea Lyaboloma councillor Humphrey Divai was not re-elected and was replaced by Linyanti councillor Ivan Kabunga who joins Bernard Sisamu as a member of the MC.

Ordinary council members include Kabbe North councillor John Likando, Kongola councillor Bennety Busihu, Sibinda councillor Mickey Lukaezi and Kennedy Simasiku, councillor for Katima Urban.

Collectively, Simushi pledged to continue working together with fellow council members despite their political differences.

"When we are seated here, there is nothing like this particular person is from a particular political party. We are one. We worked for two and a half years. We know each other very well. No one will come from outside to advise us. Let us focus on development. There are a number of projects that we need to develop. We cannot develop those projects without us coming together."

He emphasised the aspect of the unity of purpose.

"We need unity of purpose and unity of respecting one another," he stressed.

Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu, who also emphasised the unity of purpose, warned the councillors that taking an oath of office doesn't mean what is discussed in council should be discussed at bars.

Instead, he advised council members to tackle issues of food security and job creation among the youth and women, among other pressing issues.

"Work within your communities. The central government is always there to listen to our needs. You need to listen to your communities. You only have two years left," Sampofu encouraged.

Simushi was first elected as the chairperson of the Zambezi Regional Council management in December 2020.