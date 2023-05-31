South Africa's Eusebius Mckaiser Dead

31 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)

South Africans have taken to social media platforms to pay tributes to renowned author and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser who died on Tuesday.

His manager, Jackie Strydom, told Daily Maverick that McKaiser had suffered a suspected epileptic seizure.

His analytical articles and columns were widely published in many publications, including the New York Times, Mail & Guardian, Sunday Times, Sunday Independent, City Press, Newsweek International and Financial Mail.

McKaiser also hosted talk shows on Radio 702, the Talk at Nine Show, and he presented on Interface on SABC3.

He was outspoken about issues of racism and a strong advocate of the LGBT community.

South Africans reacted to his death with shock on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the broadcaster was "a brilliant mind".

