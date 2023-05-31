Uganda: MTN Re-Introduces MTN Webphone With Webex

MTN Uganda has announced the relaunch of MTN Webphone with Webex, an innovative communication solution that enables MTN customers in the diaspora to make calls back home at local calling rates.

This solution is being relaunched in partnership with Cisco, the global leader in video conferencing and messaging solutions.

MTN Webphone with Webex is not just a calling application; it is a comprehensive platform that enables users to enjoy a wide range of communication tools, including chatting, conference calling and seamless file sharing from any location around the world.

With this cutting-edge solution, MTN customers can keep their business operations running smoothly, connect with friends and family in Uganda at affordable local rates, and collaborate effortlessly with employees and business partners worldwide.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, expressed her enthusiasm about the new offering, stating, "MTN Webphone with Webex marks a significant milestone in our journey towards MTN's Ambition 2025. We believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life and this includes not only providing connectivity but also doing so affordably. Our partnership with Cisco allows us to deliver an unmatched communication experience to our customers, empowering them to stay connected, productive, and agile in today's digital age. We believe this innovative solution will transform the way people communicate globally."

Ibrahim Senyonga, General Manager of MTN Enterprise Business Unit, added, "MTN Webphone with Webex is a key addition to our Unified Communications portfolio, that seeks to ensure that we deploy the full suite of voice services, both mobile and fixed, particularly for the business community. We believe that MTN Webphone with Webex is the answer to affordability and convenience for Ugandans in the diaspora, traders and business travelers who want to stay in touch with their contacts and family back home.

MTN Webphone with Webex is a testament to MTN's commitment to providing industry-leading connectivity services and empowering businesses with advanced tools to enhance productivity and growth.

To sign up for MTN Webphone with Webex, customers can visit any MTN Service Center with a valid National ID and a working email address. The web phone number, starting with '032,' will be assigned upon registration, enabling users to make calls over the Internet using a smartphone, tablet or any other internet enabled device.