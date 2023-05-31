Kenya: Athletics Kenya Praised as Example of a 'Serious' and 'Focused' Federation in Kenya

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya (AK) have been exalted as a model federation for other sports bodies in Kenya to emulate on how to cater for the welfare of their sportspersons under their jurisdiction.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said AK have distinguished themselves from other federations in the country for their keenness to athletes' affairs and dedication to bettering their lives beyond the track and field.

"I want to challenge all the other federations to borrow a leaf from Athletics Kenya...borrow a leaf on how to manage affairs of a federation and how to manage the affairs of the young sportsmen and women under your care," the CS said.

Namwamba was speaking on Tuesday when he witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between AK and Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) Group, which seeks to provide athletes with houses at affordable rates.

The new partnership will enable athletes across the country, as well as other members of the federation, to access housing facilities at incentivised interest rate of 9.5 per cent as per the Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company (KMRC).

Namwamba exalted the partnership, noting that it aligns with the affordable housing programme of the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

"This partnership has the full backing of the government through the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. My presence here today is testament to the government's backing for this initiative. We all know that decent, dignified shelter is not only a basic human requirement but a constitutional right. That is why affordable housing is a core item of the Bottoms Up transformation agenda," the CS said.

He added: "I want to encourage all athletes to take advantage of this programme...it is a very beautiful programme...I have looked at it. It offers a wide variety of selection including one, two or three bedroomed houses."

Speaking at the same function, AK president Jack Tuwei described the partnership as an idea whose time has come, noting the decades-long challenges that have ambushed Kenyan athletes.

"Nothing gives humans more peace in their hearts than the knowledge they will always have a roof over their heads for the rest of their lives. This is exactly what this partnership offers to tens of thousands of athletes in this country," Tuwei said.

He thanked the government for the affordable housing programme, adding that AK is more than ready to play its part in ensuring this vision is actualised -- as far as Kenyan athletes are concerned.

"We have witnessed media reports of famous Kenyan sportsmen and women issuing Mpesa paybills for assistance to deal withj various issues, such as illnesses, injuries as well as homelessness. Therefore, we thank the government for coming up with this noble idea (affordable housing) and for leading as others like us follow," Tuwei said.

On his part, HFC Group CEO Robert Kibaara expressed his personal pride at being part of a scheme to transform the lives of Kenyan athletes -- some of who he idolised when growing up.

"I remember when I was young, I used to see John Ngugi (five-time world cross country champion) passing near our house everyday as we went training. At some point I used to live along Langata Road and would often see Catherine Ndereba (two-time world marathon champion). Athletics has been a big source of pride for our country," Kibaara said.

He added: "When we identify a house for you, we will then help you to finance the purchase. We will not leave you alone but will guide you all through the way. When you see our world beaters cross the finish line, it is not by luck but by hard work. We have a duty to support our own and this is why we are here today."

To enlist into the scheme, athletes will have to open a Nyumba Yangu savings account with HFC to raise a minimum deposit of 12.5 per cent or as prescribed by the partners.

They will also benefit from training and awareness on prudent financial management.