Tunisia: EDF ENR Opens First African Subsidiary in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The French electricity group EDF EN announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Tunisia to meet the needs of industrial decarbonisation, during the 5th Tunisia Meetings, held in Paris on May 23-26.

On the same occasion, the French company SELT MARINE announced the inauguration of its new plant in Bizerte (biotechnologies) in mid-June 2023.

The Tunisian company Wattnow made official its move to Toulouse, France, to expand in Europe, and STAFIM Industries, the Tunisian partner of the STELLANTIS group, confirmed the expansion of its Landtreck pick-up production in the region, with a target of 60% local integration.

The 5th Tunisia Meetings, organised by Business France, were attended by 250 companies, offering an opportunity for private entrepreneurs to share experiences and take stock of the Tunisian market, which includes 1,500 French companies employing around 150,000 people.

Business meetings were organised as part of this conclave, to ensure global networking between companies, with several hundred contacts made.

France is Tunisia's leading economic partner, with a stock of FDI worth Ꞓ1.9 billion and diversified trade worth Ꞓ8.9 billion.

Tunisia is also highly integrated into European value chains, exporting Ꞓ5.1 billion to France. It is also the leading African investor in France in terms of the number of projects, especially in the technology and digital sectors.