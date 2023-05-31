Africa: Ending the Age of Plastic - Why a Global Plastics Treaty Is Essential

press release

As delegates from different nations gather in Paris in a few days, the top most agenda for this historical meeting is to realise a global treaty that will deal with the impacts of plastic pollution from production to disposal.

It is therefore disturbing that as governments look forward to these negotiations, Kenya plans to retrogress and give manufacturers a leeway to increase local production of plastic through its proposed Finance Bill 2023. This is unfortunate as it comes at a time when the world is considering a global plastic treaty- a legally binding instrument to curb plastic pollution from production to disposal. This bill, if passed by Kenya's National Assembly, could open floodgates for plastic production locally and negate the gains made after the ban on manufacture, use and sale of single-use plastic carrier bags.

Kenya and Rwanda are among countries in Africa that are uniquely placed to lead the world into a plastic-free future due to the progressive anti-plastic regulations they have in place. Environmentalists are looking up to countries such as Kenya to lead the way in these negotiations. Rescinding on these commitments will derail the progress made across the entire continent.

While much has been accomplished in Kenya, with the existing plastic regulation, there is a proliferation of plastics in different urban areas in Kenya. There is also a problem with some packaging materials such as bread packaging that still uses single-use bags that are harmful. Plastic waste is clogging the waterways leading to floods and destruction. Plastic pollution is overflowing in our landfills. Our oceans and rivers are filled with plastics. Passing this bill will make the already worse situation dire.

It is evident that the plastic lobbyists are actively working to prevent the global plastics treaty from containing essential controls on plastic production. The plastic industry together with big oil and big brands continue to push for more plastic production and exportation into Africa. Some governments are folding to this pressure, back-tracking on some gains that have been made in the fight against plastic pollution. Africa's governments have a responsibility to put an end to big polluters' relentless plastic production and negotiate for a treaty that will curb plastic production and keep oil and gas in the ground.

A strong global plastics treaty must bring to an end the plastic pollution - from production to disposal. It must ensure a just and inclusive transition for workers and frontline communities throughout the lifecycle. An effective treaty must phase out the production, use and trade of problematic and toxic plastic products, prioritise human health and be centred on social justice for all across the entire lifecycle.

Owing to the nature of the global supply and plastic value chains, plastic pollution remains a big transboundary and global challenge. Africa however has the added burden of plastic waste dumping. Countries in the Global North are scrambling to find nations in Africa to ship their plastic waste to. Plastic pollution has been shown to have disproportionate impacts on affected communities across the continent. This cycle brought by runaway plastic production and use needs to stop for good.

As Africa's population continues to soar and the middle class expanding at an unprecedented rate, plastic pollution has become one of the biggest risks facing communities across Africa today. With over 99% of plastic being made from fossil fuels, plastic production and its use is a significant driver of the climate crisis. From production to disposal, plastic pollution negatively impacts our health and human rights. It accelerates social injustice and environmental degradation. The negotiations must ensure a fair and equitable representation and implementation process from marginalised communities affected by the plastic pollution crisis.

The approaches being taken by many African countries are important and are achieving various outcomes with varied success rates. However, to realise a greater impact, it is time for African countries to support a framework for international cooperation that will enable coordinated actions to address the challenge of plastic pollution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To adequately address the issues of plastic pollution that goes beyond individual country boundaries, global solidarity is needed to support efforts by African countries to sustainably safeguard livelihoods from the plastic pollution crisis. A treaty that focuses on a future free from single-use plastics in the food we drink, in the air we breathe and a safer environment for the next generations is critical. The global plastics treaty is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to solve the plastics crisis. For the sake of our future and that of our children, we cannot afford to waste this precious moment.

By Hellen Kahaso Dena

Greenpeace Africa's Communication and Story Manager

Originally published in the Business Daily