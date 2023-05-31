Tanzania: New App Set to Benefit Foreign, Local Tourists

The tourism sector has received a shot in the arm, following the launch of a one-stop shop application that local and foreign tourists can easily use to access various products and services.

The App, coming in both platforms: web and mobile app, was launched by Dar es Salaam-based Tempo Africa, a tour and travels company, set to revolutionise travelling experience.

The Tempo Africa Managing Director, Ms Pendo Lema, told reporters yesterday that following a gap in the sector and difficulties encountered by tourists in accessing different services, the company decided to come up with the solution.

"We are mainly focused on innovations to improve and provide quality renting, travelling, air ticketing and tour services," Ms Lema said.

She assured tourists of safe and reliable services while visiting Tanzanian top destinations that includes getting perfect rides at low cost with Tempo Ride, booking hotels, lodges, booking flights, access to all tourism companies in Tanzania and verified guides.

All these, she said, will be done at a very minimal fee and are accessible through a website application.

On the mobile application, currently, users can access information about rentals, hotels and lodges and reservations only, but the plan is to have all these services on both the website and mobile applications.

According to the director, the move is aimed at complementing the government's efforts in promoting tourism, as Tanzania is one of the best tourism destinations in the world.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been on the frontline to promote tourism through the Royal Tour Film. We want these tourists to have an easy time in locating all important services that they require, just in the comfort of their living rooms or offices through their cell phones," she said.

The company is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in making sure tourists have memorable stays that will make them choose Tanzania as the best tourist destination following the simplicity in accessing various services before and during their stay.

She said Tempo Africa was established in 2021 and is a registered trademark in Tanzania.