Kenya: CS Kindiki Visits Isebania, Migori to Address Security Concerns

31 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is conducting a visit to Isebania, Migori County to address security concerns following last week's attack on the local police station in which five people were fatally injured and scores of civilians and police officers injured.

The clash between police and members of the public came after an outcry over a spate of insecurity in Isebania town, which resulted in the deaths of several business people.

Though the police accused the mob of storming the station, members of the public claimed that the police provoked them while transporting the body of a businessman killed by thugs in his shop in Isebania town last week.

Kindiki currently holding a meeting with the Nyanza Region and Migori County Security and Intelligence Teams.

He will later address a public baraza at Isebania Town.

