Kenya: Nyanza, Central, North Eastern Regions Achieve Over 100% Transition to Secondary School

Nairobi — Some regions in the country have surpassed their targets on the 100 percent transition to Junior Secondary School and Form One, latest data from the Ministry of Education has shown.

In the current academic year, five of the eight regions have either hit or surpassed their targets for the expected number of learners joining Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Form One, while the remaining three have posted near-perfect scores in this respect.

This follows a sustained enforcement of the 100 percent transition policy by a multi-agency team coordinated by National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

A total of 1,263,156 pupils (641,270 boys and 625,518 girls) have reported to various JSS learning centres, with 984,622 in public schools and 278,534 in private institutions.

Nyanza is leading the way with 102 percent transition, followed by Central Kenya and North Eastern, each of which has reported 101 percent rates.

Nairobi and Eastern have recorded a perfect 100 percent transition each, while Coast, Western Kenya, and the Rift Valley have achieved 99, 97, and 95 percent reporting rates respectively.

At least 1,154,246 students have also transitioned to Form One, while 15,874 have enrolled for vocational training, an alternative learning route that is increasingly attracting more funding from the government and donors.

All learners in North Eastern have reported to high school, while each of Nairobi and Central has recorded 99 percent transition rates.

Following closely are Western, Nyanza and Coast, each of which has achieved 98 percent Form One enrollments, while Rift Valley is at 92 percent.

The 100 percent transition policy was introduced by the government in a deliberate effort to bridge the gap in education, especially for marginalized and underprivileged children.

Enforcement of the policy was assigned to government administrators, who command an expansive network of influence and knowledge of the grassroots social structures.

During his security tour of Kilifi County in late February, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki directed the officers chiefs and assistant chiefs to lead a door-to-door operation to ensure every school-going child is accounted for.

The undertaking is complemented by progressive investment in education infrastructure and implementation of other inclusive policies.