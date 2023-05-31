Namibia: Okahandja Five Killings Still 'Under Investigation'

The Namibian Police have said no arrests have been made in the shooting incident that occurred in Okahandja last month, where five suspected robbers were allegedly killed by the police.

In response to a follow-up enquiry last week, Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said no arrests have yet been made of the police officers under investigation in the matter.

In addition, police are investigating a case of attempted robbery and malicious damage to property against a suspect who fled the scene, and is still at large.

Deputy inspector general Elias Mutota in the first substantive police report on the controversial killings announced an investigation into a case of murder against the police officers who shot and killed five men in Okahandja.

Mutota explained the police received intelligence about a planned robbery at a farm in the Khomas district and a gambling house in Okahandja, prompting a hot pursuit.

"The officers responded to the call and pursued the suspects from the Windhoek-Okahandja Road Traffic Checkpoint to Okahandja, where the suspects allegedly disappeared.

Later on, the suspects were spotted at a gambling house near the Okahandja Municipality offices, where a hot pursuit ensued within the Okahandja town," said Mutota.

Shikwambi assured the public that the dockets are receiving the required attention and that the cases are progressing well and nearing completion.

"Like we initially said, once the investigations are concluded, the dockets will be submitted to the prosecutor general for decision or further instructions," Shikwambi said.

Initially, Mutota claimed during the chase, the suspects opened fire at the police vehicle, resulting in an exchange of shots before the vehicle came to a halt.

When police approached the suspects' vehicle, they found five suspects inside, all of whom were declared dead by medical officers who were dispatched to the scene.

A sixth suspect is said to have jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The victims were identified as Abed Andreas, Marius Ipinge, Malaika Kotokeni, Erick Marin and Flavianus Endjala.

The suspects, according to Mutota, had 24 pending criminal cases, ranging from attempted murder to armed robbery and robbery with aggravated circumstances.