Rwanda: Kivumbi King Gears Up for Second Europe Tour

Rwandan artistes are exporting their sound to the western world, thanks to producers and musicians creating smash hits that are winning hearts of music lovers across the world.

Just a few months after Rwanda's first rising female artiste Bwiza completed her Europe tour in France, and Bushali who is staging in different major cities of Europe, Kivumbi King has also confirmed his second Europe tour to kick off July.

The young rapper and lyricist last performed in Europe in May 2022, after dropping 'DID', his breakthrough album that featured megastars like Nutty Neithan of Uganda.

The tour, according to Kivumbi King, will kick off in Brussels, Belgium, in July 8, and progress to other cities.

"It's been almost one year since I last performed in Europe, and all I can assure my fans is that I got more bangers that can put up big shows than last year. I can't wait to perform all the big collabos and smash hits that I have been producing," Kivumbi King told The New Times.

The 'Madam' hit maker also noted that Brussels is so far the only confirmed city of the tour, adding that more dates and cities will be announced soon.

Kivumbi announced the development after dropping hit tracks such as Keza, Yalampaye, Salute, and many others making rounds in the region.

The artist rose to stardom when he released 'Madam', his first solo release, and 'A Sin Called Dreaming', his debut album.

He became a household name in Rwanda after dropping 'DID', one of the best albums of 2021, which featured regional artistes like Nutty Neithan from Uganda, Kirikou Akili of Burundi, and Bushali of Rwanda, among others.