Rwanda: Rainwater Harvesting Transforms Livelihoods in Volcanic Communities

Communities living in the volcanic region are experiencing improved livelihoods through rainwater harvesting, addressing their water access challenges.

The volcanic area spanning Rwanda, Uganda, and DR Congo presents a mountainous and forested terrain, posing significant difficulties for households in collecting water for domestic use.

However, the implementation of rainwater harvesting techniques has brought about a transformative response, positively impacting the lives of many individuals residing in Mukamira, Jenda, and Bigogwe sectors of Nyabihu district in Rwanda, as well as parts of Kisoro district in Uganda. This entire region falls under the Greater Virunga landscape.

Various stakeholders in Rubavu district have also constructed rainwater collection tanks, primarily targeting underprivileged families.

In the past, residents in the volcanic area were forced to take risks, such as illegally entering the Volcano National Park, endangering their lives and threatening the safety of wildlife. The lack of underground water resources led people to rely on rainwater harvesting using household containers and other temporary measures. However, the construction of tanks has emerged as a sustainable secondary option.

On the Ugandan side, individuals from villages near Mgahinga National Park in Kisoro District share similar stories of transformed lives.

Emmanuel Bizimana, a resident of Ruchandege Village, explained, "Women used to face the risk of rape, and many of us had to venture into the national park in search of springs for water." He added, "Women and children would often return empty-handed, missing classes and lacking water to wash their uniforms."

Mothers with infants and those going into labour faced even more challenges. Evelyne Mbabazi, a 23-year-old mother of two, recalled, "It's true! Babies couldn't be washed due to the lack of access to clean water."

The rainwater harvesting project was initiated in Uganda, and extended into Rwanda through the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration's funding. Its objective was to provide water to communities residing near the park's boundaries, ensuring their safety, preserving wildlife, and protecting natural vegetation.

Official data now reveals that Nyabihu district in Rwanda possesses approximately 36 tanks worth Rwf 19,869,000. During the rainy season, around four households rely on a single tank free of charge, operating under the framework of "sharing park benefits."

In Kisoro, Uganda, a local NGO called Uplift the Rural Poor constructed approximately 17 tanks in 2010. These tanks support around 300 families, who contribute just one shilling for maintenance.

According to officials in Musanze, another district bordering Volcano National Park, 75.9 percent of residents have access to water, while 24.1 percent still lack sufficient access.

Andrew Rucyahana Mpuhwe, Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development for Musanze district, told The New Times that the Volcano Belt project will soon connect Gataraga Sector, the region with the greatest water access challenges.

As of 2022, official data in Rwanda indicates that 80 percent of the population has access to an improved water source, with urban households enjoying a significantly higher access rate of 96 percent.

Rural areas primarily rely on protected wells or springs and public taps or standpipes for their drinking water needs.