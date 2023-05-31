Kenya: Why Kenyan Chef Who Cooked Pilau for Arsenal FC Resigned

Kenyan chef Bernice Kariuki has resigned as Arsenal FC's private chef.

The celebrated chef announced that she was exiting the English Football club in a statement shared via her official social media pages.

She expressed gratitude to the team for granting her the opportunity to serve as their first-teach chef, she also extended her heartfelt gratitude to Kenya for supporting her through her course.

"A final day flourish! Finished the season with a bang. Simply the best! Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal. The 2022/2023 campaign was the best special season ever. I hang my gloves as a very proud chef. It has been an honour working for the best club in the world. I was truly humbled," she wrote.

"More blessings in my next Job. The experience has been like a royal dream, truly humbled. Thank you, especially my country Kenya," she added.

Kariuki who was born and raised in Eastlands, Nairobi was appointed to work for Arsenal FC in 2021 under the new management of Mikel Arteta during the club's transition.

Asked how she ended up at Arsenal, she said she was at a Christmas party when she met former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"I met Auba and asked him whether there were any vacancies at Arsenal. To my surprise, he said I could be his personal chef and I was like, "What?" and that's where I got my job. He liked the pilau I did.

Owing to the appointment, Bernice was privileged to prepare meals for renowned such as Nicholas Pepe, Pierre Aubameyang, Thomas Partey among others.

Before her appointment, she served in the hospitality industry, where she worked in prestigious hotels such as Dorchester Hotel and Waldorf Hilton Hotel in the United Kingdom (UK).

"A girl from the ghetto Jericho living nothing but her dreams. May I reintroduce myself as Arsenal's first-team private chef," Bernice wrote at the time of her appointment. stated as she announced her appointment.