Rwanda: Moshions Boss Seeks Early Appeal Hearing Date

30 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Moise Turahirwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Moshions, a renowned fashion house in Rwanda, has written a letter to the court, requesting an expedited date for his appeal hearing, The New Times has learned.

Initially scheduled for June 12, the appeal hearing for Turahirwa's case is now under review following a request made by his lawyer, Irene Bayisabe.

In the letter addressed to the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, Turahirwa sought an earlier hearing date to accommodate his ongoing studies.

Turahirwa lodged the appeal challenging the decision of the Nyarugenge Primary Court, which remanded him for 30 days starting from May 15. The court had found reasonable grounds to suspect him of drug abuse.

On April 27, Turahirwa was arrested on charges of alleged drug abuse and document forgery.

However, following a bail ruling, the court determined that there were insufficient grounds to suspect Turahirwa of document forgery.

The prosecution's case highlighted Turahirwa's multiple instances of cannabis use, backed by evidence that a fragment of cannabis was found within a shirt discovered in his room. The prosecution presented various pieces of evidence, including test results from the Rwanda Forensic Laboratory, confirming his illegal use of cannabis.

Despite the charges, Turahirwa pleaded not guilty to both drug abuse and forgery allegations.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.