Rwanda: Moshions Boss Seeks Early Appeal Hearing Date

Moise Turahirwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Moshions, a renowned fashion house in Rwanda, has written a letter to the court, requesting an expedited date for his appeal hearing, The New Times has learned.

Initially scheduled for June 12, the appeal hearing for Turahirwa's case is now under review following a request made by his lawyer, Irene Bayisabe.

In the letter addressed to the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, Turahirwa sought an earlier hearing date to accommodate his ongoing studies.

Turahirwa lodged the appeal challenging the decision of the Nyarugenge Primary Court, which remanded him for 30 days starting from May 15. The court had found reasonable grounds to suspect him of drug abuse.

On April 27, Turahirwa was arrested on charges of alleged drug abuse and document forgery.

However, following a bail ruling, the court determined that there were insufficient grounds to suspect Turahirwa of document forgery.

The prosecution's case highlighted Turahirwa's multiple instances of cannabis use, backed by evidence that a fragment of cannabis was found within a shirt discovered in his room. The prosecution presented various pieces of evidence, including test results from the Rwanda Forensic Laboratory, confirming his illegal use of cannabis.

Despite the charges, Turahirwa pleaded not guilty to both drug abuse and forgery allegations.